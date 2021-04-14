Linwood Gardens steps into spring by hosting History and Horticulture Tours

Linda Shelbourne, resident of Summerville, opened the doors to her and her husband Peter Shelbourne’s garden for History and Horticulture Tours of the gardens of “Linwood,” an in-town estate that illustrates Victorian Summerville, earlier this month.
Shelbourne announced the touring opportunity via a social media posting. The tours were free but any donations were accepted and contributed to the Water Missions International, a local nonprofit.
Shelbourne hosted the tours in hopes of encouraging other community members to do the same as a way of bringing in more tourists. Located only about ten miles from popular tourist attractions like Middleton Place, Shelbourne isn't the only one aiming to boost tourism in the town.
Tina Zimmerman, tourism director for the Greater Summerville/Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of tourism in the area. Zimmerman, originally from Dallas, Texas, moved to Summerville almost 21 years ago and says she immediately fell in love with the town.
“I spent my first time of living here inviting everyone to come visit, which was an easy sell. Then, when the opportunity came up to work in the visitors center and do tourism, I jumped on it,” Zimmerman said.
Now working with Visit Summerville, a marketing group that promotes tourism and opportunities for guests to visit the town, Zimmerman and others have worked to curate a website that is all things Summerville, even throughout COVID-19.
“We are able to still promote during COVID-19 to come visit the town because we have lots of good outdoor space and outdoor activities. I feel like people feel safe here in Summerville,” Zimmerman said. “We haven't in the past year really encouraged events, I can see it loosening up though.”
For Shelbourne, the tours also provided the opportunity to share the history of a property her family has been living on for nearly 50 years. Over time, the garden has grown to be a deeply rooted part of their lives.
While the garden was originally laid out by the Drayton Hastie family of Magnolia Gardens, extensive work has been done to maintain and reconstruct the gardens over the years.
When Hurricane Hugo swept through the state in 1989, the garden suddenly became unrecognizable. In response, Shelbourne completed a three-month masters of gardening class through Clemson extension and quickly got busy reworking Hugo's destruction.
“We were devastated, anyone who has lived through it will tell you it was devastating,” Shelbourne said.
Shelbourne says that the couple originally moved to the south after she and her husband spotted a two-line ad in The New York Times promoting a business for sale in Charleston. Soon after purchasing that store, which was located on upper King, the couple began looking at houses and eventually found this one to be their home.
“We walked in here to this house and there was such a peace to it. We were amazed,” Shelbourne said.
With the opportunity to rent out the two cottages that are in the back, the couple was able to buy the house and contribute their earnings from the renters to their mortgage. Shelbourne says that renters of the cottages have stayed anywhere from weeks to years.
Today, Enola Stenson, Linwood Gardens manager and close friend of the family, continues to rent out the house. Both Stenson and Mike Braggs, gardener at Linwood, play crucial roles in the upkeep of the gardens.
Inside the house on the estate, a similar intricate beauty to the gardens can be found. While the family inherited some furniture, Shelbourne says many of the items that furnish their house today were pulled from the garbage or off the street and brought home to be painted, repaired and reused.
“Everything in the house has a history, either one that we know or one that we don't because we got it off the side of the street,” Shelbourne says.
Now, the family is finding ways to tell the community pieces of that history in an attempt to further tourism in Summerville. While this past year has brought unexpected halts to the tourism industry, among many other sectors of life, the anticipation for a greater ability to draw tourists into the town is present among many community members.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Flowertown Festival and Sweet Tea Festival, both of which serve as some of the largest events for the town, were canceled or reimagined during the last year.
Still, Zimmerman is hopeful that as the summer looks to be bringing further vaccination throughout the nation, the fall will bring with it more opportunities for events.
“The events have slowed down but I see them very much picking up for this fall,” Zimmerman said.