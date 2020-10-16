You have permission to edit this article.
Lifeboat Jobs: Week 8 – Construction

  • Updated

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Eighth Round of Lifeboat Jobs

This week’s Lifeboat Jobs are in the Construction Industry. For a brief recap, our Labor Market

Information (LMI) team captured and evaluated more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job

postings in South Carolina to identity the most available jobs in South Carolina.

“The construction industry brings our Lifeboat Jobs segment to a close. We do hope South Carolinians

have found this resource to be helpful as they consider new employment opportunities as a bridge to

financial stability during this pandemic. Someone who is hardworking can move from Laborer, to

Foreman, to Construction Manager: if they have the capacity and willingness to learn new skills. We

anticipate these Lifeboat Job Occupations within the Construction Industry Sector will grow 11% to 16%

over the next decade. Some of the skilled trade workforce opportunities do require additional

certifications or on-the job training, but if you enjoy using your hands to create, build, fix, or improve

then this is the industry to consider,” states Labor Market Information/Business Intelligence Division

Director, Brian Nottingham.

To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Construction Industry, including potential career paths as a

Construction Laborer, Electrician, Heating and Air Conditioning Mechanic or Construction Manager, visit

here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last week’s Lifeboat

Jobs in the Support and Customer Service Industry, you can find out more information on the same link

listed above.