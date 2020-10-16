You have permission to edit this article.
Lifeboat Jobs: Week 7 – Support and Customer Service

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Seventh Round of Lifeboat Jobs

This week’s Lifeboat Jobs are focusing on the Support and Customer Service Industry. For a brief review,

our Labor Market Information (LMI) team captured and evaluated more than 45,000, non-seasonally

adjusted*, job postings in South Carolina to identity the most available jobs in South Carolina.

“This week’s three Lifeboat Jobs are all expected to have industry growth in the next decade, ranging

from 3-percent to more than 11-percent. There are minimal education requirements to step into these

roles immediately and could allow you to maintain comparable pay to the position you were previously

employed in. Minimizing an employment gap should be considered in your decision-making right now

because a long gap between jobs can bring challenges when you rejoin the workforce. Ultimately these

Lifeboat Jobs can offer financial stability while we weather this economic storm,” states Labor Market

Information/Business Intelligence Division Director, Brian Nottingham.

To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Support and Customer Service Industry, including potential

career paths as a Customer Service Representative, Security Guards, and Secretaries and Administrative

Assistants, visit here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last

week’s Lifeboat Jobs in the Information and Computer Science Industry, you can find out more

information on the same link listed above. Graphics will be updated each week to highlight a new

industry.

Good news! We have added one more bonus week for our Lifeboat Jobs campaign! Our final week will

focus on the Construction Industry.