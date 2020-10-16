Lifeboat Jobs: Week 6 – Information & Computer Science

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Sixth Round of Lifeboat Jobs
This week’s Lifeboat Jobs is focusing on the Information and Computer Science industry. If you’ve
missed the first six weeks of Lifeboat Jobs, our Labor Market Information (LMI) team captured and
evaluated more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job postings in South Carolina to capture the
most readily available positions right now in South Carolina.
“If you are technically or technologically inclined, the Information and Computer Science industry is a
fantastic sector to consider. These are high paying positions with only a Bachelor’s degree typically
required. Entry level positions can range from $45,000 - $61,000, but the average salary is around
$85,000. Not only that, but the growth of these occupations are expected to increase 10% to 36% over
the next decade. If you enjoy solving complex problems and using critical thinking skills, this is a field you
should consider joining,” states Labor Market Information/Business Intelligence Division Director, Brian
Nottingham.
To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Information & Computer Science Industry, including
potential career paths as a Software Quality Assurance Tester, Computer Systems Engineers Architect,
Geographic Information Systems Technician or Software Developer of Applications, visit here:
https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last week’s Lifeboat Jobs
in the Manufacturing Industry, you can find out more information on the same link listed above.
Graphics will be updated each week to highlight a new industry.
Next week will wrap up our Lifeboat Jobs campaign and will focus on the Support/Customer Service
Industry.