Lifeboat Jobs: Week 6 – Information & Computer Science

  • Updated

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Sixth Round of Lifeboat Jobs

This week’s Lifeboat Jobs is focusing on the Information and Computer Science industry. If you’ve

missed the first six weeks of Lifeboat Jobs, our Labor Market Information (LMI) team captured and

evaluated more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job postings in South Carolina to capture the

most readily available positions right now in South Carolina.

“If you are technically or technologically inclined, the Information and Computer Science industry is a

fantastic sector to consider. These are high paying positions with only a Bachelor’s degree typically

required. Entry level positions can range from $45,000 - $61,000, but the average salary is around

$85,000. Not only that, but the growth of these occupations are expected to increase 10% to 36% over

the next decade. If you enjoy solving complex problems and using critical thinking skills, this is a field you

should consider joining,” states Labor Market Information/Business Intelligence Division Director, Brian

Nottingham.

To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Information & Computer Science Industry, including

potential career paths as a Software Quality Assurance Tester, Computer Systems Engineers Architect,

Geographic Information Systems Technician or Software Developer of Applications, visit here:

https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last week’s Lifeboat Jobs

in the Manufacturing Industry, you can find out more information on the same link listed above.

Graphics will be updated each week to highlight a new industry.

Next week will wrap up our Lifeboat Jobs campaign and will focus on the Support/Customer Service

Industry.