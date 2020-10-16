Lifeboat Jobs: Week 5 – Manufacturing

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Fifth Round of Lifeboat Jobs
This week’s Lifeboat Jobs is focusing on the Manufacturing industry. If you’ve missed the first several
weeks of Lifeboat Jobs, our Labor Market Information (LMI) team scoured through more than 45,000,
non-seasonally adjusted*, job postings in South Carolina to calculate and capture the most readily
available positions right now in the Palmetto State.
“The Manufacturing Industry is one of our state’s largest sectors. According to the South Carolina
Manufacturing Alliance, approximately 12-percent of all South Carolinians were employed in the
manufacturing sector in recent years. That’s huge. Not only is the industry a major employer, it’s a major
contributor to the state’s Gross State Product (GSP), producing $35.16 Billion each year. That equates to
nearly 17% of the state’s entire Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This means that this industry is going to
continue to be a top contender in our state for employment opportunities. If you’re looking for
sustainable work opportunities, getting experience in the Manufacturing Industry is a very viable career
opportunity,” states Labor Market Information/Business Intelligence Division Director, Brian
Nottingham.
To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Manufacturing Industry, including potential career paths as
a General & Operations Manager, Regulatory Affairs Manager, Sales Representative Wholesale &
Manufacturing and Maintenance & Repair Workers, visit here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-ajob/job-search-resources. If you missed last week’s Lifeboat Jobs in the Transportation and Logistics
Industry, you can find out more information on the same link listed above. Graphics will be updated
each week to highlight a new industry.
Next week, we will be exploring in-demand Lifeboat Jobs in the Information Computer Science followed
by the final week of Lifeboat Jobs, which will focus on the Support/Customer Service Industry.