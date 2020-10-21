You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lifeboat Jobs: Week 4 – Transportation & Logistics

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Fourth Round of Lifeboat Jobs

Week 4 of Lifeboat Jobs is here and this week we’re focusing on positions in the Transportation and

Logistics industry. If you’ve missed the first two weeks of Lifeboat Jobs, our Labor Market Information

(LMI) team scoured through more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job postings in South Carolina

to pinpoint the jobs and industries experiencing a deficit in workers.

“When it comes to getting goods to where they need to be, the Transportation and Logistics Industry

Sector is the critical component of the supply chain that keeps our economy moving. Workers in this

industry help keep the shelves stocked at our favorite stores, with essential and non-essential goods

alike.. Not only are we seeing an increase in job postings in the state as consumer demand rebounds

from COVID-19,it’s also important to understand the long-term trend toward a labor shortage in many

of our nation’s skilled trade industries due to an aging workforce. For example, according to the

American Trucking Association, the current, pre-COVID labor shortage in the U.S. trucking industry (in

terms of unfilled positions) is roughly 60,000 drivers. The demand we are seeing is not temporary, in fact

we expect to see a growth of more than 13% in the industry over the next 10 years,” states Labor

Market Information/Business Intelligence Division Director, Brian Nottingham.

According to the South Carolina Trucking Association:

 79.8% of South Carolina communities depend exclusively on trucks to move their goods

 There are more than 7,900 trucking companies located in South Carolina – primarily small,

family-owned businesses

 82% of total manufactured tonnage (goods) are transported by trucks in the state

To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Transportation & Logistics industry, including potential

career paths as a heavy and tractor trailer truck driver, laborer in freight, stock and material movers,

order fillers, wholesale and retail sales or as a stock clerk, visit here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/finda-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last week’s Lifeboat Jobs in the Healthcare industry, you can

find out more information on the same link listed above. Graphics will be updated each week to

highlight a new industry.

Next week, we will be exploring in-demand Lifeboat Jobs in the Manufacturing. The weeks after will

focus on Information and Computer Science and Support/Customer Service.