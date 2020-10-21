Lifeboat Jobs: Week 4 – Transportation & Logistics

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Fourth Round of Lifeboat Jobs
Week 4 of Lifeboat Jobs is here and this week we’re focusing on positions in the Transportation and
Logistics industry. If you’ve missed the first two weeks of Lifeboat Jobs, our Labor Market Information
(LMI) team scoured through more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job postings in South Carolina
to pinpoint the jobs and industries experiencing a deficit in workers.
“When it comes to getting goods to where they need to be, the Transportation and Logistics Industry
Sector is the critical component of the supply chain that keeps our economy moving. Workers in this
industry help keep the shelves stocked at our favorite stores, with essential and non-essential goods
alike.. Not only are we seeing an increase in job postings in the state as consumer demand rebounds
from COVID-19,it’s also important to understand the long-term trend toward a labor shortage in many
of our nation’s skilled trade industries due to an aging workforce. For example, according to the
American Trucking Association, the current, pre-COVID labor shortage in the U.S. trucking industry (in
terms of unfilled positions) is roughly 60,000 drivers. The demand we are seeing is not temporary, in fact
we expect to see a growth of more than 13% in the industry over the next 10 years,” states Labor
Market Information/Business Intelligence Division Director, Brian Nottingham.
According to the South Carolina Trucking Association:
79.8% of South Carolina communities depend exclusively on trucks to move their goods
There are more than 7,900 trucking companies located in South Carolina – primarily small,
family-owned businesses
82% of total manufactured tonnage (goods) are transported by trucks in the state
To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Transportation & Logistics industry, including potential
career paths as a heavy and tractor trailer truck driver, laborer in freight, stock and material movers,
order fillers, wholesale and retail sales or as a stock clerk, visit here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/finda-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last week’s Lifeboat Jobs in the Healthcare industry, you can
find out more information on the same link listed above. Graphics will be updated each week to
highlight a new industry.
Next week, we will be exploring in-demand Lifeboat Jobs in the Manufacturing. The weeks after will
focus on Information and Computer Science and Support/Customer Service.