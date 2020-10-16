You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lifeboat Jobs: Week 3 - Healthcare

  • Updated

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Third Round of Lifeboat Jobs

Week 3 of Lifeboat Jobs is here and this week we’re focusing on in-demand positions in the

Healthcare industry. If you’ve missed the first two weeks of Lifeboat Jobs, our Labor Market

Information (LMI) team scoured through more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job postings

in South Carolina to pinpoint the jobs and industries experiencing a deficit in workers. That deficit

will equate to opportunities for those who have found their professional lives disrupted due to

COVID-19.

“Sometimes in these moments where we are forced to pause and re-evaluate, it could be the

perfect time to consider looking at certifications and degrees that could leverage you onto a new

path with high paying opportunities. The pandemic has without a doubt disrupted so many

industries, including the healthcare industry. In this week’s Lifeboat Jobs, not all of them will require

additional education or certifications, but some will. We wanted to provide roles you can step into

immediately or within a short period of time. Healthcare workers are critical for our state and we

hope focusing on the opportunities available right now, can bring some hope to people out there

who are searching for it,” states Labor Market Information/Business Intelligence Division Director,

Brian Nottingham.

To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Healthcare industry, including potential career paths as

a licensed practical nurse, vocational nurse, registered nurse (RN), nursing assistant, medical or

health service manager, visit here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources.

If you missed last week’s Lifeboat Jobs in the Retail Trade industry, you can find out more

information on the same link listed above. Graphics will be updated each week to highlight a new

industry.

Next week, we will be exploring in-demand Lifeboat Jobs in the Transportation and Logistics. The

weeks after will focus on Manufacturing, Information and Computer Science and Support/Customer

Service.