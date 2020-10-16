Lifeboat Jobs: Week 2 — Retail Trade

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Second Round of Lifeboat Jobs
The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the retail industry worldwide as many retailers and shopping centers were
forced to adhere to mandated closures. Now, as more businesses reopen safely, in person shopping and face to
face transactions are back in demand. In week two of our Lifeboat Jobs spotlight, we are focusing on the retail
trade industry.
If you missed our announcement of Lifeboat Jobs and initial release, Lifeboat Jobs are positions someone can
accept until the economy fully recovers and offer quick financial security and steady employment during uncertain
times. DEW’s Labor Market Information (LMI) team analyzed data from more than 45,000, non-seasonally
adjusted*, job postings in the state to identify the most in-demand industries and positions available right now.
“There is nothing more unsettling than when you have financial instability. We know there are a lot of South
Carolinians and their families who are still struggling to find their footing during this pandemic so we wanted to
highlight additional opportunities from an in-demand industry that you can look to as the economy continues to
recover. If you have experience in customer service, critical thinking and active listening, there are a lot of
opportunities within the retail industry; one of which could be the lifeboat that helps you survive this economic
storm. Aside from earning a paycheck right away, you can also gain experience and learn new skills that can be
leveraged further down the road to land a higher paying job. This is a win-win,” says Brian Nottingham, DEW’s
Director of the LMI/Business Intelligence Division.
To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Retail Trade industry, including potential career paths for cashiers,
retail salespersons, first line supervisors of retail sales workers, driver/sales workers and marking clerks, visit here:
https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last week’s Lifeboat Jobs in the
Hospitality/Accommodation industry, you can find out more information on the same link listed above. Graphics
will be updated each week to highlight a new industry.
Next week, we will be exploring in-demand Lifeboat Jobs in the Healthcare industry. The weeks after will focus on
Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Information and Computer Science and Support/Customer Service.