Lifeboat Jobs: Week 1 — Hospitality & Accommodation Industry

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases First 5 of 29 Lifeboat Jobs
One of the first industries to close their doors due to COVID-19 also happened to be one of the state’s
largest employers, the hospitality and accommodation industry. Now, as businesses continue to reopen
with measured health protocols, there’s no surprise this industry is in-demand and ready to hire.
This is the first of six weeks the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) will be introducing
Lifeboat Jobs tied to an in-demand industry. DEW’s Labor Market Information (LMI) team has pulled and
analyzed data from more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job postings in the state to identify the
most in-demand industries and jobs available right now.
“We wanted to provide real-time, practical information that someone can run with and begin earning a
paycheck almost immediately. If someone has experience in the hospitality or accommodation industry,
they already have the skills needed to step into these roles right now. While they’re in these positions,
new skills they learn can help propel them into a higher-paying job once the economy fully rebounds. We
know the need for financial stability is something a lot of people are searching for right now and we really
hope that highlighting in-demand occupations can be helpful for jobseekers,” said Brian Nottingham,
DEW’s Director of the LMI/Business Intelligence Division.
To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for Hospitality/Accommodation industry, including potential career
paths for waiters, waitresses, food service manager, lifeguards and more, visit here:
https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources
Graphics will be updated each week to highlight a new industry.
Next week, we will be exploring Lifeboat Jobs in the Retail Trade industry. The weeks after will focus on
Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Information and Computer Science and
Support/Customer Service.