LGBTQ Pride month comes to a close

June has long been acknowledged as LGBTQ Pride month and a growing number of local organizations have found their own ways of celebrating.
However, the surge in COVID-19 cases a year ago and strict social-distancing protocols meant the celebrations were limited. For the past month, staff at We Are Family, a nonprofit marking 25 years of service empowering LGTBW youth, worked hard to make sure this year's celebration did not become a repeat.
Earlier in this month, Gabby Mullins, the group's office and volunteer coordinator, said there was a huge turnout at its events. On June 5, the organization hosted Queer Youth Fest at Park Circle Pride.
“It was our first big in-person event for youth [since COVID-19] and we had a lot of activities for them," Mullins said. "It was just a place for youth to come and meet other people like them. Originally, we had over a 100 youth sign up for the event and then we had probably 100 more youth show up at the event without registering. We probably saw over 300 people.”
While this June has brought the air of celebration, the past year for the We Are Family community didn't come without its own set of challenges.
The organization serves LGTBQ youths up to age 24, and although there were several virtual opportunities for the community to get involved, Mullins said, it hadn't been quite the same online.
Mullins said the organization has social support groups for youths, one for middle and high school students and one for those 18-24. Right now, Mullins said, those groups are still meeting virtually.
“We are moving slowly because we want to definitely focus on safety and all the best practices for that, but I definitely think there is a need and a desire for in-person groups to start back up,” Mullins said. “A lot of the virtual sessions were less intense; sometimes it would be more intense emotions when it was in person.”
As July starts up, the organization is welcoming a newly appointed executive director, Domenico Ruggerio. Ruggerio will be succeeding Nijeeah Richardson, who served as executive director for several years.
“We are excited about the change in leadership and the new ideas that Domenico has in store for We Are Family,” Mullins said.
More information about the organization can be found at the We Are Family website, .