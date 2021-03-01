Kramer earns Navy Civilian Service Commendation Award

A Charleston, South Carolina, native was recently awarded Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic's Navy Civilian Service Commendation Award.
Charles Kramer is a 1983 Bishop England High School graduate and a 1987 United States Naval Academy graduate. Today, Kramer serves as an emergency manager.
Kramer served in the United States Navy active duty and Navy Reserve from 1987 to 2018. In 2010, Kramer pursued a career in the Department of Defense (DOD) in order to continue serving the country in another capacity, in addition to his Navy Reserve service at the time.
“For me, serving as a civilian means continuing to help the Navy get ships to sea, even in an indirect way,” said Kramer. “I’ve been affiliated with the Navy my entire life and I am proud to continue that as a Navy civilian.”
Kramer earned the Navy Civilian Service Commendation medal for demonstrating professionalism, dedication and passion while leading NIWC Atlantic’s emergency response efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He coordinated with Naval Information Warfare Systems Command and all host commands, ensured leaders were kept abreast of developments, responded to all taskers and represented leadership at numerous meetings and functions.
According to Navy officials, NIWC Atlantic meets our nation’s demands for uninterrupted vigilance, fail-safe cybersecurity, adaptive response and engineering excellence by delivering secure, integrated and innovative solutions to many naval, joint and national agencies.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Though there are many opportunities for members to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Kramer is most proud of solving the problems that come before him.
“My job is like being a spare tire,” said Kramer. “You only need me if there’s a flat, but when you have a flat you really need that spare! Whenever people call it’s because something is not going right and I can help with the solution.”
After 22 years of naval service, Kramer continues to work hard and learn more as a Navy Civilian.
“There are a lot of rules but there are even more situations where the rules don’t fit, so you have to improvise within the guidelines of the U.S. government,” said Kramer.