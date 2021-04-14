Katie's Krops kicks off the season with launch of new outdoor classroom

With spring weather blossoming throughout the low country, Katie Stagliano, founder of Katie’s Krops, has announced her newest addition to the garden. Officially launched on March 22, Stagliano has opened an outdoor classroom, which she says has been a dream come true.
Located on the Crossroads Community Church property, the new flagship location for Katie's Krops, the outdoor classroom will be used in conjunction with her already established garden, serving as a space for educational programming for the Lowcountry.
Katie's Krops is a nationwide model for teaching young people how to grow their own food by establishing a neighborhood garden.
Staglian and others involved in the organization have been dreaming of having an outdoor classroom for many years, however reestablishing the garden at the beginning of COVID-19 didn't make the process easy.
“We moved it (the garden) at the strangest time because we had no idea what was coming and we had all these amazing plans. It was kind of made more difficult with COVID,” Stagliano said.
In an effort to pertain to COVID-19 safety precautions, Katie’s Krops decided to limit the number of people working in the field. Throughout this past summer, a core group of ten people have been responsible for developing the garden.
What started off as a small existing garden now spans a space larger than a football field. But even from the start, Stagliano knew that the move to the garden's new location would provide an ideal space for the much aspired for outdoor classroom.
“We have this one area that we just always knew we wanted to be a classroom,” Stagalino said.
Despite delays in the timeline, Stagalino said that the classroom opening came at the perfect time. After a year of youth throughout the Low Country community learning largely through an online platform, Stagalino is confident that the change of pace will play a positive role for those involved.
“It's a great temperature to be outside and everyone can safely socially distanced outside,” Stagalino said. “I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason so there was definitely a reason that we couldn't open it until now.”
The outdoor classroom will serve as a space for teaching the fundamentals of gardening and teaching the youth how to incorporate the freshly grown produce in their cooking.
While today, Katie’s Krops, a non-profit mission to empower youth to start and maintain vegetable gardens and donate the produce to feed those in need, is widely known, the organization is rooted in humble beginnings.
When Stagliano was in the third grade, she took home a cabbage seedling to plant as part of a school project. That seedling grew to become a 40-pound cabbage.
“I was astonished, I didn't know cabbages could grow that big and I was wondering what I was going to do with it,” Stagliano said.
It was May of 2008 when Stagliano brought her cabbage over to Tri County Family Ministries, a soup kitchen in North Charleston, and fed it to over 275 people.
“I thought, if one cabbage can feed that many people how many people could one garden feed?”
Stagliano soon became inspired to start Katie’s Krops and now the organization is growing even more with the hope of meeting the needs of the community.
Today, the non-profit has started over 100 vegetable gardens in over 30 states across the country. And all of the produce is donated directly to families and individuals in need at soup kitchens and homeless shelters.
In 2020, the non-profit served over 18,000 meals to those in need in the Summerville area. This year, Stagliano says that they are providing meals every other week, serving between 500-600 meals each time.
Now, at age 21, Stagalino remains an active model for youth-grown gardens across the country and a pivotal person in supplying more fresh food for those in need in the local community.
“We are super happy with everything so far, I think there's just limitless possibilities,” Stagalino said.