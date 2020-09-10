Karen Norwood named Director Of Emergency Services At Trident Medical

Dorchester County resident Karen Norwood, RN has been named the new director of Trident Medical Center’s Emergency Services.
Norwood joined Trident Medical Center in 2015 as an ER/Trauma nurse, according to a news release from Trident. Her clinical and leadership skills and her approach to caring for patients needing emergency services led to a series of advancements that included clinical practice leader and manager of Centre Pointe Emergency. Prior to joining Trident Norwood began her nursing career as an ER nurse at Onslow Memorial Health in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Dr. Scott Hayes is the medical director of Trident Medical Center’s Emergency Services. He’s worked alongside Norwood since she joined the hospital. “From the beginning, Karen has been focused on patient care. Her leadership skills will serve us well now and in the future.”
Trident Medical Center is a part of 445-bed Trident Health, which also includes Summerville Medical Center, Centre Pointe Emergency, Moncks Corner Medical Center, and the new Brighton Park Emergency by Nexton. More tri-county residents receive emergency care through Trident Health than any other health system. Last year Trident Health emergency physicians cared more than 175,000 patients.
“I look forward to continuing the work that has already begun in our ER,” Norwood said, “and that’s building a strong team that is always focused on our patients first and works closely with our supporting departments to make sure our care is consistently the highest quality from admission to discharge.”
Norwood’s path to healthcare is unique for many in healthcare.
“I worked in finance and construction management before I decided to enter healthcare,” Norwood said. “My mother’s a nurse and I’ve always enjoyed helping others. Having a career prior to becoming a nurse has been a tremendous help in regards to caring for patients and working with teams. I believe in continuous growth, both personally and professionally, and will encourage my team and those around me to do the same.”