Joint Base Charleston receives new 437th Airlift Wing command chief

Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, the 437th Airlift Wing command chief, poses for a photo Sept. 21, 2020 at Joint Base Charleston S.C. Kelley is new to Joint Base Charleston and new to the position of 437th AW command chief. She has had many unique opportunities in her career such as performing in Tops in Blue and attending the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Academy.