Jobless rate holds steady in Berkeley County

Berkeley County saw no change in last month's unemployment rate, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.
Still, the number of unemployed workers locally has drastically improved from a few months ago when the local jobless rate topped out at more than 15 percent.
November's unemployment rate held to steady at 3.8 percent, the same as October's rate, according to the monthly DEW report, released Friday.
“There’s no doubt our nation and state continue to battle back from record high unemployment, but South Carolina’s unemployment rate is holding steady with a slight uptick from 4.2 percent in October to 4.4 percent in November," said Dan Ellzey, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce executive director. "It will take grit and tenacity to rebound fully, not only from employers continuing to find innovative ways to make their workplaces safe, but also for job seekers who are being challenged now more than ever to rethink employment options and unique career opportunities.”
Ellzey said one thing the agency has noticed over the past several months is a decrease in people applying for jobs in SC Works Online Services (SCWOS).
"This trend is concerning when there are approximately 80,000 posted positions in the system," Ellzey said.
He said those 80,000 jobs represent a diverse set of skills and a variety of educational requirements.
"In most cases, these jobs would not require a move, new training or education, or experience in a different skill set," Ellzey said. "What it would require is that jobseekers think creatively about what a new job or career might look like – and start applying for jobs.”
The state's monthly survey of showed the Berkeley County performed better that most other counties and better even than the Charleston-North Charleston Metropolitan Statistical Areas, which includes Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. The region recorded an unemployment rate of 4.0. slightly higher than Berkeley County's rate of 3.9 percent.
The county still has room to improve to return to pre-coronavirus numbers. In November 2019, Berkeley County recorded a jobless rate of 2 percent, which is considered by most economists as full employment.
Contributing to last month's unemployment rate was a slight loss of available workers. According to data provided the Berkley Independent, Berkeley County had 103,180 people in the labor pool in October. A month later that dropped to 100,269. However, DEW officials stress that jobs are available.
“There are very good jobs out there with benefits and salaries that can help provide better financial stability than unemployment insurance ever could," Ellzey said. "And, most jobs provide medical benefits, something no one gets with unemployment benefits. Through November, our agency has sent 1.3 million direct messages to UI claimants with customized information about area job fairs, hiring events and open jobs that match the skills reported by the claimant in the benefits system. We hope people will use these leads in a job search.”
Next door in Dorchester County, the situation look nearly the same. Dorchester County reported an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in November, the same as October, but still higher than the situation of a year ago when the jobless rate stood at 2 percent.
Across the state, Marlboro County recording the highest unemployment rate of 7.1 percent. Saluda County east of Columbia posted the lowest rate of 3.1 percent.
Ellzey stressed that South Carolina's economy continues to change and that even before the pre-coronavirus struck, employees who were willing to slide into different jobs requiring similar skillsets fared best.
“I recently heard a story about a woman who was a waitress for many years, but was encouraged to pursue a customer service role in a call center," Ellzey said. "Not only was her skillset a perfect match, she’s thrived in the new environment. Call centers nationwide are seeing massive hiring increases due to demand. This is just one type of business that’s flourishing in the pandemic and an example of how you can leverage your skillset in one industry to land a good paying job in another.
Ellzey urged workers still looking for employment DEW right away.
“If you don’t know where to start, our SC Works center partners statewide are ready, eager and willing to help, Ellzey said. "They are connected with employers who are hiring right now. The first step can be the hardest, but employment will be worth it.”
November's survey showed the industries with the most available work included Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+4,600); Leisure and Hospitality (+3,800); Professional and Business Services (+3,800); Education and Health Services (+2,100); Construction (+1,500); and Manufacturing (+700).
Industries where jobs dried up included Government (-600) and Financial Activities (-200) industries.