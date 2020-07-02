Jobless numbers show signs of improving since coronavirus spike
{child_byline}David Kennard
dkennard@journalscene.com
The most recent figures from the Department of Employment and Workforce suggest the unemployment situation is improving since the coronavirus left many without jobs for the last two months.
As local businesses began to reopen in recent weeks, employment has followed.
According to a household survey released last week, state officials estimate the number of South Carolinians working increased to 2,118,575. That is a significant increase of 45,105 people over April 2020 and also a significant decrease of 179,177 people over May 2019.
Berkeley County reported an unemployment rate of 11.1 percent in May, up just slightly from April’s 10.8 percent, but certainly slowing since a major spike in joblessness since March. Results from March showed a jobless rate of 2.8 percent before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on local jobs.
Next door in Dorchester County the unemployment rate went from 2.6 percent in March to 11.7 percent in May. A year ago, Dorchester County’s jobless rate stood at 2.5 percent.
In the short term, the real effect of the DEW report is difficult to quantify because of the coronavirus effect on local jobs, however over the last year, both Berkeley and Dorchester counties have enjoyed an increased workforce as well as record low unemployment.
“Labor surveys are completed during the week of the 12th of each month,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. “This means that the survey for May’s employment situation was completed the same week that restaurants were given the green light to reopen with limited-seating protocols, per Gov. Henry McMaster. The reopening explains why the latest employment situation press release shows just over 45,000 people returning to the workforce since May’s release of April numbers. It also explains why there is a reported gain in the industry sector of Leisure and Hospitality.”
In fact, the Leisure and Hospitality sector lead industries reporting job growth with 36,300 gained statewide. Trade, transportation and utilities followed with a gain of 10,600 over the previous month. Other industries reporting job growth were education and health services (+8,700); professional and business services (+5,600); construction (+3,900); other services (+3,800); manufacturing (+2,600); and financial activities (+2,400).
“We have a long way to go until our state can reclaim it’s previously historic low unemployment rate,” Ellzey stated. “But with the hard working people who make up this state, we know that when opportunity presents itself, they will be eager to rejoin the workforce and help be the necessary catalyst in rebooting our economy.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent in May, thus reflecting the continued effects of the coronavirus on the household survey data.
Statewide, Horry County — which includes Myrtle Beach and other tourist destinations — recorded the highest jobless rate of 18.6 percent in May; that’s up from just 3.2 percent the year previous, but down slightly since April’s 22.5 percent.
The best performing county in May was rural Saluda County, which contains a relatively large number of farm related and healthcare related jobs.
Likewise, the Columbia Metropolitan Statistical Area out performed other metropolitan areas around the state by posting a 9.4 percent jobless rate in May. Closer to home, the Charleston-North Charleston MSA showed a 12.3 jobless rate in May.