JB Charleston's Weapons and Tactics flight plays a vital role in training on the base

Senior Airman Brandon Killen, 437th Operations Support Squadron loadmaster, inspects an extraction package Sept. 24, 2012, at Joint Base Charleston - Air Base, S.C. The 437th OSS provides flying operations support to the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings. They are directly responsible for airfield management, life support services, flight records management, weather and intelligence support, airlift scheduling, tactical employment and aircrew training for approximately 1,400 active duty and Reserve personnel.