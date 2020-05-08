JB Charleston chaplain wins annual Air Mobility Command award (copy)

Chaplains in the military provide spiritual ministry to service members worldwide. Many people rely on them for guidance and the role they play is important to the Joint Base Charleston community. One chaplain in particular here was recognized for her efforts by Air Mobility Command.
Major Michelle Law-Gordon, 628th Air Base Wing senior installation chaplain, was given the Thoralf T. Thielen Award, recognizing her as the command's outstanding reserve chaplain of 2019.
“Ch, Maj Law-Gordon is a transformational leader, a great mentor and sets herself as the example,” said Master Sgt. Jennifer Deprinzio, the superintendent of religious affairs for the 628th Air Base Wing. “She provides a wealth of experience and knowledge in our field. She has successfully led the team in new Chapel programming and unit engagement, giving us a voice we never had on the Installation.”
Law-Gordon had been nominated multiple times for the AMC award but this is the first time she has won.
“I was nominated several times and about five years ago I was in second place for this award,” said Law-Gordon. “They told me the numbers were within a point of each other so it was really nice to come back and win it.”
Law-Gordon said she was ecstatic when she learned that she won the award.
“I was honored, I was elated and I was humbled to be selected for this award.” said Law-Gordon.
Law-Gordon is an individual mobilized augmentee attached to Shaw Air Force Base
“I think I won because I work with an awesome team,” said Law-Gordon. “I think that working with them helps me do my job well. I could not do it without the people who want to work alongside me and assist me because you cannot be a chaplain by yourself. You have to have others working with you and supporting you.”
Law-Gordon said she is very appreciative of the opportunities she was given to win the award.
“I am grateful to Col. Adams for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity, as a reservist and as a Major,” said Law-Gordon. “They could have brought in a Lieutenant Colonel but he trusted me to do this so I am grateful to him for giving me this opportunity and I am grateful to the leaders on this base who have allowed me to be their chaplain.”