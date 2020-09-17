Jail guard arrested in illegal contraband investigation

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a detention officer following an investigation over illegal contraband inside the Hill Finklea Detention Center.
The suspect is 36-year-old Brittiany Rachee Brown. She was arrested for misconduct in office by a public official and furnishing and possessing contraband in jail.
On Sept. 16, deputies said an operation that targeted Brown developed enough probable cause to make an arrest. In an emailed statement the BCSO said the crimes included a person on the outside of the jail.
Investigators said that an inmate would first reach out to the outside contact. It’s alleged the subject on the outside would then coordinate a meeting with Brown to discuss payment options for her to deliver the contraband into the jail to the inmate.
“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate misconduct from any employee,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said in the statement. “Any allegation of misconduct will be properly and completely investigated. Our employees will be held to the same standards we expect from our citizens.”
BCSO said Brown has been an employee at the jail since 2018. She is currently being housed in Dorchester County.