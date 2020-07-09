This article has been summarized from Clemson PSA’s, Tom Hallman’s, news article called “In South Carolina, Invasive hornet uproar is much ado about nothing”.
Recently, an insect known as the “murder hornet” has been the highlight of discussion in the middle of the current COVID-19 crisis. But let’s just say the hysteria is more of a problem than the hornet itself.
Clemson University Research professors have indicated that the chances of the Asian Gian Hornets being in South Carolina are about zero along with the chances that they will arrive and establish themselves in our state anytime soon. Brad Cavin, chief apiary inspector for Department of Plant Industry (DPI), said that this hornet is approximately 3,000 miles from South Carolina and that the only confirmations in North America were in Washington State near the Canadian Border in December 2019 and in Vancouver, British Columbia, in August 2019.
The mass concern regarding the insect started after Washington state agriculture officials wisely asked its citizens to keep any eye out for the Asian Gian Hornet. This started only as a local precaution but spread coast-to-coast after social media grabbed the story.
This Asian Gian Hornet, or Vespa mandarinia, and its subspecies the Japanese Giant Hornet, Vespa mandarinia japonica, are the largest of 23 known species of hornets. They are challenging predators of wasps and bees. In large enough doses, their venom is capable of killing animals and even people who have suffered sufficient stings, but so do several other types of insect stings in the United States. To be clear, this hornet is far more dangerous to other wasps and bees than they are to humans or animals.
The Asian Giant Hornet is a ground-nesting hornet, utilizing rodent burrows and areas around dead tree roots. The only live colony that was found so far was in British Columbia in 2019 and was quickly destroyed. Being a ground nesting hornet that inhabits animal burrows, it’s not likely to be transported into South Carolina in commodities which means it is not an immediate threat here. Even though a single female hornet could start a colony, the likelihood of an accidental transport of this female over such a long distance is very low.
The Asian Giant Hornet has big, dark eyes on a light orange head. Its midsection is dark brown and its abdomen is striped with bands that alternate between a dark brown or black and a yellowish orange. It’s not an aggressive hornet but will defend its colonies and will sting humans if nests are disturbed, the same as other ground-nesting wasps. Unless a person is allergic to wasp stings, it takes numerous stings from these hornets to cause great harm – most human deaths in Asia have resulted from over 50 stings.
