Important deadline looms for unemployment benefits

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced that thousands of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants have currently not satisfied federal documentation requirement that was outlined in the Continued Assistance Act.
The deadline for most PUA claimants is coming up on May 5, 2021. The employment agency said there is still a substantial number of claimants who have not completed this task. If they do not comply with this requirement, DEW (and all state UI agencies) are federally required to stop UI benefits for that claimant and establish an overpayment.
“This agency does not want to turn off someone’s unemployment benefits, but if we do not receive that document we are required to stop payment on that individual’s claim,” said Heather Biance, DEW’s Media Specialist. “In addition we would have to collect any money they received since the beginning of this year. So for some people that could be more than $10-thousand that they would have to pay back to DEW.”
The agency said these documents should not be surprise to claimants because agents have been in contact with receiving benefits about the information needed and when it is due.
“It is absolutely critical that claimants get this done now because once they are disqualified for not uploading that document proof there is actually no way for us to reestablish eligibility under the federal continued assistance act program,” Biance said.
Also, for full details on the PUA Documentation requirement, DEW has a dedicated webpage with all of the information that has been provided to claimants. https://www.dew.sc.gov/pua-document-requirements-how-do-i-send-documents
DEW said the documents needed are those a person would have readily available such as: W2-forms, business license, state for federal tax returns or a letter from a company offering a job.