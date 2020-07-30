Hurricane season's first storm to threaten Lowcountry may arrive Monday

The season’s first major storm that could threaten the Lowcountry is churning it’s way northwest over Puerto Rico. If forecasts prove accurate, the storm — with heavy rain and sustained winds of 39-73 miles per hour — place the storm over South Carolina as early as Monday.
Named Isais, the weather system, currently classified as a tropical storm, is expected to bring heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, northern Haiti, the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Heavy rains associated with Isais may begin to affect South Florida Saturday morning, potentially resulting in isolated flash and urban flooding,” NOAA officials said in a prepared statement.
The predicted cone of uncertainty shows heavy weather as far inland as South Carolina’s Midlands or far off the coast.
And, while it’s still too early to tell exactly when or where the storm will make its greatest impact, it’s almost certain that the Lowcountry will see some heavy weather.
“Do not focus on the details of the track forecast, as rainfall and wind hazards will extend far from the center of the system,” officials stated.
Michael Emlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston said there is still a tremendous amount of uncertainty on what Isaias will bring to the Lowcountry.
“It’s really a challenging forecast,” Emlaw told the Post and Courier earlier Thursday. They’re looking to see how the storm track changes over the next few days.
Reporter Fleming Smith contributed to this story.