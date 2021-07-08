Hot housing market means more realtors with less inventory

Home sales are exploding all over the country. Locally, residential real estate for sale is staying on the market for just a couple-of-days, sometimes hours, before being swooped up in the current race to own a home. Real estate agents who are shepherding the process during all of this hot and heavy selling are numerous, but homes to sell are not.
Due to the furious buying and selling, combined with the low inventory, local home prices have climbed, and nowhere more than in Berkeley County. According to the National Association of Realtors, in the span of one year, prices went up there, 12.6% with a median home price of $232,360. Dorchester’s median price is $244,651 with an increase of 5.8%, Charleston had an increase of 3.1%, with the median price being $369,295.
While Berkeley County had some room to rise, it does indicate the tri-county is merging into a more expensive place to buy and live, but don’t expect any sour moods from, Berkeley County sellers like Larry Reynolds, who bought his ranch style, 2,000 square-foot home in Crowfield in Goose Creek, back in 2010. It will be on the market on July 19.
“We’ve already got a lot of people that know that we’re moving and I know their interested, but we don’t have a price yet,” said Reynolds. “I expect to get all my money out of it, plus $100-thousand dollars, maybe more than that.”
The retiree said, after a competitive bidding process, he and his adult daughters have all purchased land and are building at a site off of Cooper Store Road in Berkeley County. He said none of them are a having trouble selling their current abodes.
“They’ve [daughters] had over 20 viewings in the last week,” said Reynolds. “One sold at Liberty Hall Plantation and they have had a lot of people looking there currently and offers are being made as we speak.”
For long time agent, Joe O’Saben, the current climate is unlike anything he’s ever seen. He’s been in real estate for 28-years and is based in Berkeley County but sells all over the Charleston area. He said a majority of his homes sell for between $200-$300-thousand dollars.
“What I look for now when I list a house is two days on the market or we got the price wrong,” he said. “In fact when this first started happening, we were throwing our sales on Facebook, saying ‘Hey-sold in one day sold in two days.’ and then pretty much everyone has the same stories, so it’s no longer a unique talent that has resulted in that short time on the market.”
It’s always the case of simple, supply and demand and the supply of agents far outpaces the number of homes there are to sell. O’Saben said as word spreads about home sales more people want a realtor’s license to get into the selling game.
At the same time, he said, over the past year, on an average day, there are roughly between 1,200 and 1,600 homes in the Charleston area listed for sale-- he was currently working on two of them.
“There is around, plus-or-minus, 6,000 thousand active realtors in Charleston,” he said. “So what do the other 6,000 agents have? Well, they have buyers and they have houses that are coming on the market and are only going to stay for two days.”