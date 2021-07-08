Hot housing market means more real estate brokers with less inventory

Home sales are exploding all over the country. Locally, residential real estate is staying on the market for just a couple of days, sometimes hours, before being swooped up in the race to own a home.
Real estate agents who are shepherding the process during all of this hot and heavy selling are numerous, but homes to sell are not.
Due to the furious buying and selling, combined with the low inventory, home prices have climbed — nowhere more than in Berkeley County. According to the National Association of Realtors, prices shot up during the first quarter of 2021 in Berkeley 12.6 percent from a year earlier, with a median sale price of $232,360. Dorchester’s median price is $244,651, a year-over-year increase of 5.8 percent, and Charleston's 3.1 percent increase year-over-year resulted in a median price of $369,295.
While Berkeley County had some room grow, it indicates the tri-county area is merging into a more expensive place to buy and live.
But don’t expect any sour moods from Berkeley County sellers like Larry Reynolds, who purchased his ranch-style 2,000 square-foot home in the Crowfield community in Goose Creek back in 2010. It will be on the market on July 19.
“We’ve already got a lot of people that know that we’re moving and I know their interested, but we don’t have a price yet,” Reynolds said. “I expect to get all my money out of it, plus $100,000, maybe more than that.”
The retiree said after a competitive-bidding process, he and his adult daughters have all purchased land and are building at a site off of Cooper Store Road in Berkeley County. He said none of them are a having trouble selling their current homes.
“They’ve [the daughters] had over 20 viewings in the last week,” Reynolds said. “One sold at Liberty Hall Plantation and they have had a lot of people looking there currently and offers are being made as we speak.”
For longtime agent Joe O’Saben, the current climate is unlike anything he’s ever seen. He’s been in real estate for 28 years and is based in Berkeley County, but sells all over the Charleston area. He said a majority of his homes sell for between $200,000 and $300,000.
“What I look for now when I list a house is two days on the market or we got the price wrong,” he said. “In fact, when this first started happening, we were throwing our sales on Facebook, saying, ‘Hey-sold in one day sold in two days.’ And then pretty much everyone has the same stories, so it’s no longer a unique talent that has resulted in that short time on the market.”
It’s always the case of simple supply and demand and the supply of agents far outpaces the number of homes there are to sell. O’Saben said as word spreads about home sales, more people want a Realtor’s license to get into the selling game.
At the same time, he said, over the past year on an average day there are roughly between 1,200 and 1,600 homes in the Charleston area listed for sale — he was working on two of them.
“There is around, plus-or-minus 6,000 active Realtors in Charleston,” he said. “So what do the other 6,000 agents have? Well, they have buyers and they have houses that are coming on the market and are only going to stay for two days.”