Holiday fun for everyone

On Sat., Dec. 19 Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church will have Jiggle Jam from 6-8 pm. There will be a bake sale, a chili bar and hot dogs. There also will be games on the tennis games. There will be Christmas caroling, children crafts, s'mores roasting, a 50/50 raffle. The event also will include a toy and food drive. All donations will go to a local charity to help those in need.
Come out an enjoy this first annual event with Hood's Chapel.
MCAP event
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting by the Macedonia Community Action Project on Nov. 28 was very successful.
It took place at the Macedonia Fire Department. The Story of Christmas was told by Pastor Chris Peagler of Victory Baptist Church. There was caroling by the little children from Victory Baptist Church.
Everyone gathered around for the count down and lighting, then hot dogs, cocoa, coffee and a variety of cookies and other desserts were served.
The children enjoyed seeing and talking with Santa Claus and getting candy. It was a very nice event and was enjoyed by lots of community residents as it was a very large turnout. Thanks to MCAP and to the dire station.
Cypress Gardens event
Cypress Gardens has planned an event to support the Berkeley Animal Center at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the newly-renovated Dean Hall.
A fun night of comedy, dinner and drinks is planned. Join in with your tacky holiday sweater and face mask for dinner, cocktails and entertainment, which includes local comedians and a live DJ.
Auctions, raffles and contests will benefit BAC Penny Paws medical fund for critically injured or sick stray animals that come into the shelter.
To purchase tickets to this event visit https://bit.ly/2j14Vwp.
Prayer List
Pray for Hugh and Judy Phillips, Ada Giggleman, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, Christy Meade, Peggy Fulton, Mike Truluck, Joan Hill, Sherry Butler, Tommy Autman, Billy Mipps, Dicky Brunson, Marty Forte, Phil and Barbara Collins, Stephen Edens, Danny Phillips, Juanita Thomas, James Hollowell, Virginia Holley, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news from the Macedonia area, give me a call at 843-565-3125 or send e-mail to jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week's paper.