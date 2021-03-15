Historic Summerville football stadium getting a face lift

The sights, sounds and thrills surrounding one of the state’s most successful football programs will continue to be based in downtown Summerville.
For many local football fans there is no better way to spend a Friday night in the fall than under the bright lights of Summerville’s Memorial Stadium. Located in the heart of the downtown area, the stadium has hosted Green Wave home games for decades.
“The things I remember the most are when we would run out before the games and our band would play the Rocky theme,” Summerville coach Ian Rafferty, who played for the Green Wave in the early 1990s, said.
“We always got jacked up for that. Back then there were 6,000 to 8,000 people in these stands. At big games, the whole field would be lined with people standing. Those are the things you never forget. Just the community support and the people yelling and screaming for you was unbelievable.”
It is a unique facility with a unique history. The stadium’s cement bleachers and press box on the home side that tower over the field named in honor of legendary coach John McKissick and large trees draped with Spanish moss behind the visitors bleachers and one end zone give it character. Generations of athletes have played at the venue and were supported by generations of fans so the atmosphere at Memorial Stadium is hard to match.
“Coach McKissick coached several of my uncles and my dad,” former Green Wave athlete Jimmy Tupper said. “I played here, my brothers played here and my cousins played here so there has basically been one of us every decade. One of my fondest memories from this place is of the game when Ian had four sacks in a row against Stall. He was the opposite defensive end from me my senior year and I didn’t get any but he got four in one series.”
Today Tupper is one of the leaders of a group of business owners that have joined forces with Dorchester School District Two, the Town of Summerville and Dorchester County on a renovation project for Memorial Stadium and McKissick Field that should ensure they will remain the hub of Friday-night action for some time.
The South Magnolia Event Group has already raised more than a million dollars for the project. The Town of Summerville and Dorchester County have both made large allocations. More than $600,000 has been raised through corporate sponsors and more than $250,000 has been raised through private donations.
The ground-breaking ceremony for the renovation project was on March 10. Officials are expecting the work to be done in time for Summerville’s first football game this fall.
“In the end we should have the best facility in the state,” Tupper said. “I remodel historic homes for a living so I like mixing the old with the new. We will have the old history of Summerville with the stadium and the giant oak tree everybody knows and then we are going to have the new lights, new speaker system and the turf for all the kids to enjoy. Everybody is going to want to play here.”
Plans also call for the venue to be used for things other than football. Officials with the town and county said it would be ideal for hosting concerts and could open up new possibilities for those planning the annual Flowertown Festival.
“We are so fortunate to be a little bit different from other places across South Carolina,” Mayor Ricky Waring said. “We are lucky to have a football field in the heart of Summerville that is named after John McKissick, the winningest coach in the world. Now we can open it up for all kind of things.”
The artificial turf that will be installed as part of the renovations will have multiple benefits.
“We will have one of the best playing surfaces in the state,” Rafferty said. “When it pours down rain we don’t have to worry about it. The only thing that is going to stop us is lighting. Knowing we can jump on a bus and bring practice over here is good because it means we won’t have to slop around in the mud and worry about getting our kids injured. Plus I’m big on speed. With that carpet we should be a fast team.”
Since wear and tear isn’t as much of a concern with artificial turf, the renovations open up opportunities for the school to host events for its drama, chorus and music departments at the stadium and to expand events already hosted there such as the Gus Moody Memorial Tournament of Bands.
“Beyond football, we will move soccer back to this stadium,” Summerville Athletic Director Biron Rutherford said. “By moving the fence and (walkway) back we will be able to have the width you need for a soccer field. When we had soccer here the students really enjoyed rooting for the team. Our track field just doesn’t offer the same experience for the fans and the players that we can offer here.”
When complete, the project should ensure athletes, parents and fans alike will continue to have fond memories from Memorial Stadium.
“Probably my best memory from here is from when I was an assistant principal for the high school,” Rutherford said. “I was sitting on the front row when Summerville played Gaffney in the playoffs. We were behind early but then A.J. Green made a great catch that took the momentum from Gaffney. From then on all they could do is watch A.J. do his thing. That is probably the most excited I’ve ever been at a football game. We went on to play for the state championship that year.”