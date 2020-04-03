Heritage Trust becomes REV Federal Credit Union

One of the largest credit unions in the greater Charleston area has recently rebranded itself and plans to close two branch locations while expanding a new branch.
The Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union recently unveiled its new identity as it transitions to REV Federal Credit Union. The new brand was introduced as part of a greater strategic vision to better position the credit union and elevate its commitment to employees, members and the community.
“I’m excited to unveil our strategic vision and lead the credit union into a new era,” said REV Federal Credit Union President Jason Lee. “We will be elevating the credit union in a more modern, relevant and progressive direction.”
The rebranding initiative began last year when the credit union decided to reposition itself in the market as a more modern financial institution.
According to Lee, the credit union will deliver even better rates on loans and deposits and enhancements to products and services for existing and future members. Financial education and community outreach have always been key areas of focus for the organization. Being member and community advocates, these areas will continue to expand as the credit union is committed to making a larger impact in the community.
While developing its strategic vision, credit union leadership identified an overlap of service within its network leading to the future closing of its Joint Base Charleston and Oakbrook branch locations. In addition to the shift, REV Federal Credit Union will be expanding with its newest branch in the West Edge development on the Charleston Peninsula.