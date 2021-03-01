Heavy rain, strong winds to blow through Lowcountry communities

National Weather Service forecasters have issued a hazardous weather statement for Berkeley and Dorchester counties.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to blow through the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, according to forecasters.
Doppler radar indicated a hazardous shower near Canadys, or 9 miles west of Givhans Ferry State Park, moving east at 45 miles per hour.
The storm was producing winds up to 55 miles per hour which are expected to cause minor damage to tree limbs and light, unsecured objects.
Some locations in the path of this shower include Summerville, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ridgeville, Cottageville, Round O, Givhans, Jedburg and Canadys.
Residents should report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov.
The storm brings a drastic change to the weekend’s beautiful weather and will usher in cooler conditions through the work week, according to NWS.
Forecasters are calling for showers through Monday, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Monday night is expected to bring a 20 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 47 degrees are expected overnight.
Forecasters said Tuesday will bring much of the same — 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Tuesday night is expected to bring more rain with a low temperature around 43. New precipitation amounts of 1-2 inches are possible.
The rain is expected to continue Wednesday before 1 p.m. Cooler temperatures are expected to be near 58 during the day around 41 for low Wednesday night.
Sunny days are expected to return on Thursday, with a high near 64 degrees and an overnight low of 40 degrees.