Hanahan celebrates annual Red, White and Blue Festival

Members of the local community came together for the 8th Annual Red, White and Blue Festival at the Hanahan Amphitheater on Nov. 7.
Christie Rainwater, City of Hanahan mayor, and members of Joint Base Charleston and U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Station Columbia spoke about the importance of Veterans Day at the event.
Additionally, the Joint Base Charleston Honor Guard presented the colors of each branch of service while the Charleston Southern University Concert Band played the official songs of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.