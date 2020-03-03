Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s unite women during International Women Build Week

Habitat for Humanity International, Lowe’s and approximately 6,000 women volunteers have united in more than 235 communities in the United States, India and Canada for International Women Build Week to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing.
A prelude to International Women’s Day, the global event aims to build and repair nearly 540 homes from March 1-8, while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families.
This week, employees from Lowe’s and students visiting from Boston College, are building a home in Moncks Corner for the Simmons Family. Brooke Simmons is a single mother of a 3-year-old boy named Ethan who is full of life, energy, and curiosity.
In December 2018, Simmons went to Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County to apply for a home that would provide much-needed stability. Since becoming approved for the homeownership program, Simmons and Ethan have moved 4 times.
Simmons said she is looking forward to sleeping in her own bed and room, which is something she hasn’t been able to do in several years.
“We will be in a safer place, and my son, at 3 years old, won’t have to be concerned about gunshots at night,” Simmons said. “We can finally rest and not live as vagabonds, but have a place of peace to call our own.”
Construction on her home is underway, and she is actively working to complete her sweat equity program requirements, including construction and homeownership education.
Habitat and Lowe’s are providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when repairing and restoring homes. By using the hashtag #BuildHer to share inspirational stories, experiences and ways to positively impact communities, Habitat and Lowe’s are uniting women for a central goal of encouraging and building each other up.