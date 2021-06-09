Ground breaks on Downtown Nexton construction

Downtown Nexton officially broke ground June 3 marking the start of the development of nearly 100 acres that will be transformed.
The area is located between Sigma Drive and Brighton Park Boulevard in the midst of an area that has already witnessed massive growth in the last several years.
Sharbell Development Corporation, which has previously been doing business in New Jersey, has plans to develop the area into an urban-inspired mixed-use development.
The space will house retail, dining, office, residential and commercial opportunities within walking distance of neighborhoods.
“We are excited to formally break ground on Downtown Nexton and look forward to providing the region’s growth corridor with a mixed-use, walkable destination,” said Sharbell Development Corporation President Thomas Troy.
“The community’s innovative design and variety of offerings will add to the fabric of an already excellent destination, and we are grateful to our many partners for helping bring Downtown Nexton to life,” he said.
The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in 2022, which will bring multifamily residences and a mixed-use building that will have loft apartments located on top of ground-level retail spaces.