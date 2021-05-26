Graduates from the Fatherhood Program approach fatherhood in new light

On May 19, Father to Father celebrated graduates who have completed their Fatherhood program at the Moncks Corner office.
The Fatherhood Program is a huge focus for Father to Father, a non-profit that promotes stronger relationships between fathers and their children while providing the proper resources. It takes 24 weeks to complete.
The program is about helping men become the best fathers they can be. Largely it with weekly sessions and peer groups where fathers learn about various topics from managing money to how to co-parent, prepare resumes and more.
On the other side of the finish line, graduates say they feel more equipped.
“Anyone that comes to the door there's two things that I say you have to give us: time and commitment,” said Elmore Ragland, who is the director of operations at Father to Father.
Jabari Adams and Demetris Hamby, both of whom graduated this past week, began the program nearly six months ago while the ongoing pandemic amplified the struggles of simultaneously managing finances and fatherhood.
Hamby, who lost his job during the pandemic, has been juggling expenses while trying to provide for his son and daughter. It has been hard to continue taking care of things without being able to depend on the same paycheck he used to have coming in every week, he said.
“I always had a good job but then the pandemic happened and I got backed up. But I am trying to get all that stuff straightened out because the most important thing is the kids,” Hamby said.
On top of that, Hamby said his mother developed cancer right around the same time.
“At the same time, my mother had two cancers and I was trying to manage my house and take care of hers. So it came down to me having to give my house up and take care of her,” Hamby said. “She’s doing better now, she beat cancer.”
Hamby, who has been on his own since he was 16, will be turning 40 next week. His motivation to complete the program has been so that his children will not be faced with similar circumstances.
“There's a lot of benefits not only for yourself but for your kids' future too. That's the most important thing, that's the reason I did this. I want them to have a better future, I don’t want them to have to go through the things I’m going through,” Hamby said.
“Once I start something, I don't quit,” Adams said, explaining that once he began the program he knew he would remain committed until he was finished. “I probably only missed one session.”
“After he came weekly and after we worked with him on some things, Mr. Adams started to refer other people to the program. And so he became a mentor to a lot of folks here,” said Vincent Mercer, lead intervention specialist.
Now, as recent graduates from the program, both Adams and Hamby can approach fatherhood with greater knowledge of how to manage all that comes with it.