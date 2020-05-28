Goose Creek Police invite community to take part in 5k

The Goose Creek Police Department’s second annual GCPD Hot Pursuit 5K takes place on June 13 at the city’s Municipal Center. All proceeds from this race go to benefit the GCPD’s “Shop With a Badge” program in December. That program allows underprivileged children from the Lowcountry to shop with an officer for Christmas.
Last year the event drew 200 participants and raised $10,000 that went directly to providing children with a Christmas experience including gifts and meals.
The family-friendly 5k is among the first races to take place since the novel coronavirus swept across the state, and the globe. Due to the threat of COVID-19, several big racing events were cancelled earlier this spring. But now, event organizers are looking closely at ways to hold such events while keeping participants safe.
Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe said for the Hot Pursuit 5K, runners and walkers will be spaced out at the start line to allow for distance from one another. Once the run begins, she said the group will naturally dissipate as participants run and walk at their own pace.
People are welcome to wear facial coverings but the police department will not require them to do so.
The event is open to all ages and includes a free one-mile fun run for children. Vendors include food trucks, shaved ice, Anytime Fitness and Pet Supplies.
Roscoe said the Shop With a Badge program helps bridge communication gaps between police officers and community members.
“Oftentimes the children that are in these families that need that kind of support are the ones that are in families that tend to not want to interact with police,” Roscoe said.
She said children who grow up in poverty are more likely to have negative views of the police because they may have seen family members get arrested or heard stories of law enforcement arresting family members. That negative association is problematic for many reasons but especially because it sometimes prevents families from calling the police for help when they need it.
“These are the families that need to have contact with law enforcement- we want these children to see the police in a positive way,” Roscoe said.
To register for the event visit ultrasignup.com. Keyword is “hot pursuit.”