Goose Creek Mayor issues emergency proclamation to make masks mandatory

One week after the Goose Creek City Council voted down an ordinance to make wearing face coverings mandatory in public spaces, Mayor Greg Habib has signed an emergency proclamation to make wearing masks mandatory in Goose Creek businesses. The proclamation is effective immediately.
“For the sake of our most vulnerable, and our ability to care for those battling the virus, I am requiring all of us to wear a mask when inside public spaces,” Mayor Habib said. “I have spoken with the leaders in our medical community. The rise in positive Coronavirus tests is corresponding with a rise in hospitalizations due to the virus, and it was clear more action was needed.”
Habib signed the emergency proclamation at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall. The proclamation calls COVID-19 a growing threat, and requires all customers in Goose Creek retail and commercial outlets to wear a mask. Employees must also wear a mask when interacting with the public.
Last week Habib along with Jerry Tekac, Kevin Condon, Debra Green-Fletcher voted against an ordinance that would have required people to wear masks in public spaces. At that meeting, the council instead voted unanimously on a resolution encouraging community members to wear masks.
However on Monday Habib said in a news release that the requirement made through the emergency proclamation would “provide continuity throughout our region, as the five largest municipalities plus Dorchester and Charleston Counties all require masks.”
Children under the age of 10 are exempt from wearing a face covering while in public spaces as are those who cannot wear one due to medical or religious reasons. The emergency proclamation will expire in two months.
The proclamation asks businesses to display signage alerting customers of the mask requirement.
The city website has a downloadable sign on its website that all businesses are encouraged to use and masks are available at City Hall.