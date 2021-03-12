Getting a REAL ID now a little easier

If you’ve been putting off getting the REAL ID at the local DMV because of the grind with getting all the information and paperwork together, things are now, a little less rigorous due to a federal law.
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) announced the change in a statement on March, 12. The REAL ID Modernization Act lessons the REAL ID documentation burden.
The SCDMV said in the statement the law was signed at the end of December 2020 as part of a COVID-19 funding law, the law provides relief for all citizens who may have trouble providing physical documentation of their social security number when applying for REAL ID driver’s licenses or identification cards.
The SCDMV announced it will now electronically verify a customer’s social security number based on the information presented on the REAL ID application. Customers no longer will have to provide physical copies of their social security cards, W-2 forms, or documents listing their social security number as proof of their social security numbers.
The social security number electronic verification is performed in-person at the SCDMV branch office during the application process.
“It’s important to consider getting a REAL ID now before you find yourself needing one after the deadline,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “With the REAL ID Modernization Act in effect, the process of getting a REAL ID is easier than ever.”
While this is welcomed news to a lot of people, there is still information to provide. Customers must still provide all documents not on file at the DMV. Those documents include: Proof of Identity and citizenship (government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport), two proofs of current, physical SC Address, and proof of all legal name changes (if applicable).
The agency said the REAL ID Modernization Act eliminates the requirement for applicants to present physical social security number documents to obtain REAL IDs. The implementation date for REAL ID credentials is October 1, 2021.
The SCDMV is reminding residents that after that date, you must have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card to board a domestic, commercial flight and enter certain federal facilities unless you have a valid US Passport, military ID, or another federally accepted form of identification.
Customers are encouraged to visit SCDMVonline.com to book appointments to obtain their REAL IDs. The SCDMV's Sweet Caroline tool, which is located on the homepage of SCDMVOnline.com, can answer REAL ID-related questions and guide customers on what documents they may need to obtain their REAL ID credential.