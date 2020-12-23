GCPD: Pedestrian struck and killed in Goose Creek

The Goose Creek Police Department continues its investigation into a collision that took the life of a Goose Creek resident.
In a statement released Dec. 23, Goose Creek Police released some details regarding the incident that happened just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Officers said they responded to the area of Highway 176 and Westview Boulevard regarding a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The statement said upon arrival officers learned that a 2002 Toyota SUV, traveling eastbound on Highway 176, had struck a pedestrian in the number one lane.
Police said the pedestrian, a 51-year-old Goose Creek resident, was declared deceased at the scene.