GCPD: Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian

Police in Goose Creek are investigating following a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. In a statement police said it happened just after 6 a.m. on March 24, on Highway 52 at the twin bridges.
Police report that a preliminary investigation shows that a 40-year-old male was in the median of Highway 52 and attempted to cross into a travel lane and was struck by oncoming traffic.
Officers said the pedestrian was transported, in critical condition, to Trident Hospital. The investigation is still ongoing and no citations have been issued at this time.