Gas prices remain low

Drivers have seen continued low gasoline prices around the Lowcountry in recent weeks, a trend drivers have enjoyed for most of the year.
Prices also remain the lowest in the country according to a report from AAA. Comparatively, drivers in the Southeast pay about $1.90 per gallon, while West Coast drivers are shelling out close to $3 per gallon, more in California, where the average price of gas is $3.20 per gallon.
And, while prices have risen slightly over the last month, the price drivers are paying at the pump remains substantially lower than last year at this time.
The average price of gasoline around Berkeley Corner is $1.87. Nationwide the average is $2.17 — which also is substantially lower than prices this time last year.
“Since (Aug. 10), the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at $2.17, which is one cent less than a week ago, two cents less than a month ago and 47 cents lower than a year ago,” according to a report from AAA. “In the new weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.6 million b/d to 8.8 million b/d. However, last week’s estimated rate is 1 million b/d lower than last year’s rate in early August.
“Lower demand has helped to keep pump prices stable, as total domestic gasoline stocks are also holding steady at 247.1 million bbl. If demand remains low amid consistent stock levels, motorists will likely see stable pump prices in the weeks ahead,” AAA officials stated.
Berkeley County also reported some of the lowest prices in the state. Considering the tri-county area, neighboring Dorchester County reported prices 3-4 cents higher, while Charleston prices were about 10 cents higher than Berkeley County.
The report stated that prices at the pump are determined by both the amount drivers are using and the price of crude oil.
“At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI (West Texas Intermediate) decreased by 43 cents to settle at $42.24,” the AAA report stated. … “So far, the minimal fluctuations in crude prices have not had a noticeable impact on pump prices, but if prices increased to $45 per barrel for a prolonged period of time, consumers could see gas prices at their local stations increase.”