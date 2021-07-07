Free legal clinic for veterans, reservists and active-duty members of the military

A free legal clinic sponsored by the S.C. attorney general’s Veterans and Armed Forces Legal OutReach Program will be available to any veteran, reservists and active-duty members of the military on July 14.
The clinic will be held at Johnson Hagood Stadium, 68 Hagood Ave., in Charleston from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
While the event is held in Charleston, eligible members of the community from any of the surrounding counties are able to participate.
The clinic will offer opportunities to obtain legal documents such as basic wills, living wills and powers of attorney.
“The legal profession has always recognized it has a moral obligation to support those who defend the freedoms we treasure,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
“This program better connects veterans and members of the military with the legal help they need and may not know where to get, or may not be able to afford," he added. "We've had great response to the clinics we've held so far.”
Priority will go to those who schedule appointments but walk-ins will be accommodated on a first come-first serve basis.
Appointments can be made by calling Charleston Pro Bono at (843)853-6456.