Free COVID-19 testing taking place July 18

The St. James Health and Wellness Clinic is offering free COVID-19 testing to the general public. Testing will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 18, at the Jamestown Steel Shed. This is located at 116 Steel Shed Lane Jamestown S.C. There will be no need to get out of your vehicles, as tests will be done by drive-up. One form of identification is required. You may contact Linda Lynah, Community Outreach Liason at 843-826-3773 or Lawanda Nesbit, LPN at 843-887-3274 to schedule an appointment.
Bookmobile scheduled to visit area
The Berkeley County Library’s Bookmobile will visit the Jamestown community on July 22, as well as Aug. 5. Staffers will be parked from 1:30- 2:15 p.m. at the corner lot of Highway 17A and Highway 41. Now is a great time to check out new books, while most of us are spending a lot more time than usual at home. Some of their hot new summer books include: “Stranger In The Lake”, by Kimberly Belle, “The Summer Set: a novel” , by Aimee Agresti and “Tooth Bandits”, by Sam Hay.
Wedding Engagement
Congratulations are in order for our wonderful president of the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group, LeChele Nole. Cupid has struck and she is now engaged to be married. Nole and her fiancé is planning a Fall 2021 wedding. Best wishes to the lovely couple, from all your family and friends of the 29453 community.
If you have news from the Jamestown area, send it in to Monica Nixon at monicanixon@hotmail.com by Wednesday.