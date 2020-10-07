Former Councilman Dennis Fish Passes Away

Former Berkeley County Councilman Dennis Fish passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was 78. An emailed statement from the county said Fish served on County Council from 2003 to 2018 for District 5. The district includes Crowfield, College Park and Tall Pines.
The statement said Fish worked as an accountant and was focused on fiscal responsibility. He was a founding partner of Fish, Streyffeler, & Ulmer, Ltd.
He had a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Metropolitan State College and specialized in Tax Compliance.