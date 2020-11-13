For some, tonight will likely be season-ender

Watch for breaking news from Rob Gantt and Roger Lee as they cover what could be the final game of the season for some or our local teams.
Find Summerville Journal Scene sports reporter Roger Lee on the sidelines at Fort Dorchester High School.
Rob Gantt, who covers sports for the Berkeley Independent and Goose Creek Gazette, is covering Goose Creek High School's home game against Carolina Forest.
You can follow their updates of all our local teams on Twitter (@LeeDodger and @GanttRob).
Tonight's football schedules:
Summerville at Dutch Fork
Berkeley at Sumter
Colleton County at Cane Bay
River Bluff at Fort Dorchester
Carolina Forest at Goose Creek
Hanahan at Dillon (Saturday)
Conway at Ashley Ridge
St. John's Christian at Lee Academy
