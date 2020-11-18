Food Lion opens new Jedburg store

Starting today, neighbors in Jedburg can nourish their families at Food Lion’s newest location at 2915 W. 5th North St., Summerville, S.C. 29483. The new store is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.
"I’m extremely excited to open this new store in the community where I grew up,” said Mark Rocheleau, the store manager of the new Jedburg Food Lion and Summerville High School graduate, who has been a Food Lion associate for 33 years. “I’m proud to welcome my neighbors and family to shop with us and experience our expansive assortment and variety throughout our store. I look forward to seeing new faces, welcoming old friends and serving my community at our new location.”
Customers can choose from an extensive product assortment, including in-store fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options to help make dinner easier, and a wide variety of catering selections. This new store also offers the Food Lion To-Go service, which enables customers to order their favorite items for convenient pickup at the same everyday low prices they can expect from Food Lion.
The store also offers a variety of Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
Additionally, neighbors can find a wide variety of great local offerings, such as iconic sauces from Lillie’s of Charleston, great local beers from nearby Palmetto Brewing Company and delicious Italian sauces from Charleston’s-own Porzio’s, made from products grown by Lowcountry farmers and growers. A list of additional local vendors with products in the new store can be found here.
Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the new store features energy-efficient LED lighting overhead and in refrigerated and freezer cases; doors on all beer, dairy and lunch meat cases; and motion sensors on all frozen food cases that dim the lights to 20 percent output when not being shopped by a customer.
Earlier this week, Rocheleau and other local Food Lion associates delivered lunch bags, snacks and surprises to staff at EMS Headquarters & Medic 1, Fire Station 10, Dorchester Habitat For Humanity and New Bethel Sounds of Praise food pantry to show appreciation for the store’s neighbors.
In another commitment to the Jedburg community, Food Lion Feeds is donating $3,000 in gift cards to New Bethel Sounds of Praise food pantry to help neighbors in need fighting hunger. The food pantry will also pickup food from the store nearly every day to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program.
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.