Flowertown Festival: Spring event will have a fall feel in 2021

No word yet on if pumpkin spice funnel cakes will be a part of the festival fare but the Flowertown Festival is changing seasons.
After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual spring event was previously set for March 26-28, 2021, now organizers have decided to push it back a little further is Oct. 8-10. The tentative scheduling hasn’t hurt the them financially.
“Basically, we budgeted for the festival to happen this year regardless of the date. So, we’re operating within our projections for this year,” said Joe Debney, CEO of Summerville Family YMCA. “We really want the festival to happen since that money goes towards helping our community.”
Organizers said the decision was made to reschedule after taking many factors into consideration. Adding they are committed to the community’s safety and well-being and is taking steps to lead in this area.
An announcement from the Summerville YMCA said they are also working with other non-profit organizations and community partners to support the community through health and wellness outreach, feeding programs, and keeping the doors open for members.
“We want to be an organization that is Christ-focused and gives back to our community by building our families and businesses up,” Debney said. “We know that this festival helps our local businesses and we want to do whatever we can do to help.”
The October, 2121 event will be the 48th year for the Flowertown Festival, the two-day event packs over 200,000 visitors into downtown Summerville.
The organization is also working with DHEC, Dorchester County Government, and the Town of Summerville are planning to use its facilities as COVID-19 vaccination sites.