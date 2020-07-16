Flowertown Festival cancelled amid pandemic

The Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival 2020 is the latest big event to be cancelled due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19. The annual festival draws more than 200,000 people to Summerville every spring.

The Summerville Family YMCA first postponed this year’s festival as the pandemic took hold in March. But while cases climbed this summer and have surged in recent weeks, the Summerville YMCA announced its decision to cancel the event.

YMCA officials said the decision to cancel was made after extensive consideration of the current landscape related to COVID-19 and the health and safety of all festival goers, staff, business partners, and the overall community.

“This was an extremely tough decision,” said Chris Sapp, CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA. “The health and safety of all involved was our top priority in the decision-making process. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 48-year history is to cancel.”

The 2021 Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival will be held March 26-28.

