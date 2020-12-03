You have permission to edit this article.
FLOOD WARNING: Santee River breaches its banks near Jamestown
The sun sets over the South Santee River and former rice fields in this file photo from April 2019.

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

The National Weather has issued a Flood Warning for the Santee River near Jamestown until further notice.

A warning means flooding has been observed and residents should seek high ground immediately.

The warning went into effect at 9:30 a.m. when the river exceeded the 10-foot flood stage. The river was last measured at 13.2 feet.

According the officials in the area, minor flooding is occurring making several dirt logging roads and other low-lying areas impassable.

According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to slowly fall or remain nearly steady in the next few hours.