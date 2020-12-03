FLOOD WARNING: Santee River breaches its banks near Jamestown

The National Weather has issued a Flood Warning for the Santee River near Jamestown until further notice.
A warning means flooding has been observed and residents should seek high ground immediately.
The warning went into effect at 9:30 a.m. when the river exceeded the 10-foot flood stage. The river was last measured at 13.2 feet.
According the officials in the area, minor flooding is occurring making several dirt logging roads and other low-lying areas impassable.
According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to slowly fall or remain nearly steady in the next few hours.