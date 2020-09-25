Five arrested in Berkeley County drug investigation (copy)

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested five individuals after numerous public complaints about drug activity jump-started an investigation.
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Charisse Davis, 45-year-old Keith Washington, 24-year-old Taylor Legette, 34-year-old Anthony McCray and 24-year-old Taylor Rudd after completing the narcotics investigation.
In the summer of 2020, Berkeley County Drug Enforcement Unit Agents began their investigation at the targets of a home on Ranger Drive and Rose Garden, both in the Cross area of Berkeley County.
The investigation led Agents to secure a search warrant for both of the homes.
“We encourage our citizens to always speak up if they see something that does not seem right.” said Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Sheriff. “The outcome of these cases are successful because of tips we received from our community. There’s no bond stronger than citizens taking back their community and the Sheriff’s Office. We encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity they may be seeing in their neighborhood and allow us to investigate.”
The search warrant execution for Davis’ home on Rose Garden yielded the following:
- Approximately 645 gross grams of Cocaine
- Approximately 45 gross grams of Marijuana
- Approximately 23 dosage units of a Schedule II Narcotic
- $54,253 in US Currency
- Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD
- 2008 Ford Edge Limited AWD
Davis was arrested and charged with Distribution of Cocaine x2, Trafficking Cocaine – More than 400 gross grams, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics.
The search warrant execution for McCray’s home on Ranger Drive yielded the following:
- Approximately 593 gross grams of Marijuana
- Approximately 33 dosage units of a Schedule IV Narcotic
- Approximately $9,000 in U.S. Currency
- Several illegal gambling machines
McCray was arrested and charged with Distribution of Marijuana x2, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Narcotics. Legette and Rudd were arrested and charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana. Washington was arrested and served an outstanding warrant for Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.