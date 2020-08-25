Firefighter to trek 100 miles for veterans, first responders and fallen heroes

Dorchester County firefighter and Summerville resident Dave Moore is planning to walk 100 miles across the Lowcountry in 48 hours to raise money for U.S. veterans, families of fallen heroes and local first responders.
According to a news release from the Travis Manion Foundation, Moore will start his trek at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Laurel Hill County Park and will walk/run continuously across the Lowcountry, in full turnout gear, until completing the mileage.
Moore’s 100-mile event will coincide with the 9th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, SC. Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s 9/11 Heroes Run will be virtual, allowing registered participants to run, walk, or ruck a 5K route at their own convenience and choice location.
“The (Travis Manion) Foundation is committed to honoring our nation’s fallen heroes and strengthening the character of our nation’s youth,” Moore said. “Your donation will help Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) - a military support organization that empowers our nation’s veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.…this a great foundation, and they need our help this year to raise the needed money for their charities.”
His goal is to finish in 36 hours but said he will allow himself up to 48 hours. Moore will keep walking/running around-the-clock, stopping periodically for necessary water and rest breaks. To help him meet his goal, he is seeking the community’s support, calling on fellow first responders and civilians to participate alongside him. Moore is also asking for monetary donations, with a goal to raise $2,500. To donate to Moore’s race fund, visit his fundraising page.
Those interested in joining Moore can do so free of charge, or can register for the official Virtual 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston and receive a participant t-shirt and race swag.
Registered 5K participants are encouraged to do their virtual run/walk between Sept. 11 and Sept. 20, but registration will remain open until Nov. 1.
The 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, SC raises money for local first responders, as well as its umbrella 501c3 nonprofit organization, the Travis Manion Foundation. This year will mark the 9th year the local race has occurred, which is typically held on Daniel Island each September.
The inaugural 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston in 2012 had 259 participants and donated $5,800 to local first responder organizations. Since then, support for the race has significantly grown. In 2019, the event witnessed more than 1,300 participants and donated $24,000 to local first responder agencies, for the purchase of additional life-saving equipment.
Moore is a seasoned firefighter currently employed with Dorchester County Fire-Rescue. Over over the years, he has routinely completed high-mileage run, walk and ruck challenges. He said the motive behind his recent personal and patriotic challenge is simple: “to honor all of those heroes that can’t (participate).”
“I have been wanting to try this (100-mile trek) for a few years. It just seems right to try it now. This will be, by far my longest distance in (turnout) gear,” Moore said.
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety. Before his final deployment, Travis visited Rescue One in NYC—famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11—and returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq. At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.
“During this time of unprecedented division in our country, I am inspired to see so many communities across the country and around the world put their differences aside to unite in honor of all those touched by the events of September 11th, 2001.” said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation. “We challenge all Americans to join us in ensuring our future generations never forget the sacrifices of our veterans, active duty military, first responders, and civilians who were affected by the attacks on 9/11 and in the wars since.”
To learn more visit www.911heroesrun.org/charleston.