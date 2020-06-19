Fatalities in Berkeley County crash

The South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating a crash that happened on the evening of June, 18 around 8:15 p.m.
In a recorded statement Master Trooper David Jones, said there were two vehicles involved. One was a Nissan 4-door and the other was a Chevy Suburban. Jones said the vehicles were traveling on Highway 6 when the Suburban, heading east, crossed the center line and hit the Nissan head-on.
Two front seat passengers in the Nissan were taken to the hospital with life threating injuries. A backseat passenger was killed. The highway patrol stated the driver of the Chevy Suburban died at the scene.