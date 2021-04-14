Farmers across SC prepare for new harvesting season, still in the face of COVID-19

The past year has been riddled with unprecedented barriers to business for many. South Carolina farmers, specifically, have felt the cost of the ongoing pandemic’s effects weighing on them. As a new growing season approaches, many farmers, still hurting financially from last year, are hoping to have a more successful production in the months ahead.
Statewide, farmers' harvesting patterns have been interrupted with a cease of normal operations due to COVID-19 which means substantial reduction in revenue in the last year. Even with efforts made to continue business at the Summerville Farmers Market, products purchased on those Saturday mornings do not compare to the earnings from selling to businesses or restaurants.
For small farmers like Ron Robinson, from Ron’s Roots farm, finding alternative places to continue to sell products throughout the ongoing pandemic has been difficult. In the past, Robinson sold the majority of his products to local restaurants in the area and depended on their business. With these smaller establishments being some of the hardest hit over the last year, Robinson says it's been challenging to find places to sell where they can meet the demand and continue selling.
“I depend on the small guys, the guy that does just Thursday, Friday, Saturday or the guy that does a small lunch tray or something like that where I can sell onions and potatoes and sweet potatoes and things like that, but those guys are the ones that have been the hardest hit,” Robinson said.
At Ron’s Roots, the small operation produces mostly herbs, flowers, both live and cut, and standard products such as sweet potatoes and green beans. Robinson is also one of the few farmers that grows pumpkins in South Carolina. The farm serves as a birthplace for what Robinson says are referred to as ‘Ugly Muglys,’ which are the warted type of pumpkins.
“We don't grow the standard orange or yellow pumpkins, because you can buy those any place, I grow the white pumpkins,” Robinson said.
This past year, Robinson says, his income was down 60 percent from what it normally is. One part of the issue farmers are experiencing is the lack of a clear prediction regarding whether this coming season will bring similar decline in sales. Farmers aren't able to tell just yet if people will be out and about to buy their products in the coming months, leaving knowing how much to plant and produce a financial risk.
“It's still pretty ragged right now. Part of the problem is that we don’t know what we are going to be able to sell,” Robinson said. “We really don’t at any one time. Even the shortest season, like squash, is 45 days. So I’ve got that in the middle of March, hoping to sell some of it or hopefully all of it by April, but I have no clue if I’m going to be able to get rid of it because I don’t know how many people are actually going to show up.”
While dealing with an issue with his leg this past year, that has caused him to spend significant time at physical therapy, Robinson says he hasn't had a chance to spread his farm's name out to new businesses in the town.
“I already know that some of the restaurants I used to sell to are closed,” Robinson said. “I haven’t been able to market as I would have liked, so I am not sure what new restaurants we are going to be able to sell at. ...I’m just not big enough to sell to a chain, I don’t have enough to meet the demand.”
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture and other organizations are working to promote farmers statewide during this prolonged and troublesome period of production. Hugh Weathers, Commissioner of Agriculture, noted in a recent press release from SCDA ways that community members can support local farms.
Weathers pointed out that buying foods from the grocery store or farmers markets that are labeled with Certified South Carolina or dinning at Fresh on the Menu restaurants, which are restaurants that source at least 25% of their ingredients from South Carolina, are some of the ways to ensure business is going back to local farmers.
Robinson is expecting that as large numbers of community members receive full vaccination, business will start improving. Still, until that comes to fruition, farmers across the start are stuck in a limbo.
“Everybody is kind of waiting until hopefully, we get to the end of June or July sometime, there will be at least 50% people vaccinated and everyone will feel confident about going back full-time and it won't be a problem again. But until we hit numbers like that, we are going to continue to struggle,” Robinson said.
Even amidst wrestling with these raw statistics, Robinson, like many farmers, are willing to take the risk and continue planting. Right now, Robinson says, he is planting at about 80% of what he normally would.
“It’s a gamble, but I’m hoping by fall I’ve got a full range of pumpkins, gords and squash and everything ready for fall, I’ll plant those in late June,” Robinson said.
By the early part of September, Robinson says that he plans on having 100% production back up and running. With many specialty crops harvesting throughout the state in the coming months, farmers like Robinson are relying on an influx of commerce to heal the past years deficit.